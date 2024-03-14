VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 584.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

NYSE:F opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

