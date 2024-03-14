VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $41,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.03. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

