VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $51,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

