VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $58,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAPR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

