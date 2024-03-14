VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

