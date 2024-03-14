VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,831 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

