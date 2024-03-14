Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 14th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Vitru Stock Performance

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Vitru has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 3,763.3% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

