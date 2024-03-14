Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

