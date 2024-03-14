Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 162,500 shares. Approximately 48.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLCN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Volcon during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Volcon during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Volcon during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Volcon during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Volcon by 135.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Volcon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. Volcon has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $378.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.87.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

