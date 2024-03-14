Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in February

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the February 14th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 12.50 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 10.37 and a twelve month high of 14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.99.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

