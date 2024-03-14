Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in February

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the February 14th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 12.50 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 10.37 and a twelve month high of 14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.99.
About Volkswagen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Trading Halts Explained
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.