Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $81.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.78.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $70.73 on Monday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

