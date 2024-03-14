VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Price Performance

VPR Brands stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. VPR Brands has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

