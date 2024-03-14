Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $225.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Vroom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vroom news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $25,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

Vroom Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vroom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vroom by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.