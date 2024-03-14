Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vroom Price Performance
Shares of Vroom stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $225.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vroom news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $25,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vroom
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.