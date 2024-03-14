Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 490.3% from the February 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

