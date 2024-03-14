Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

