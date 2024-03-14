Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 969,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wearable Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wearable Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Wearable Devices has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

