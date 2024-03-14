Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Up 61.9% in February

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDSW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Wearable Devices has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

