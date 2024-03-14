Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Up 61.9% in February

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wearable Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WLDSW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Wearable Devices has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
About Wearable Devices
