Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $121,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,564.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 58.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,607,000 after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WFRD opened at $112.89 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.