Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. WEG has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Get WEG alerts:

About WEG

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.