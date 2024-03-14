Wellington Management Group LLP Has $371.92 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,085 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $371,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,387,000 after purchasing an additional 468,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,465.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,309 shares of company stock worth $64,682,071 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

