Wellington Management Group LLP Has $408.70 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $408,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,897,000 after buying an additional 52,017 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 845.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 47,392 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.