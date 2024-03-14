Wellington Management Group LLP Has $495.76 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,969,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,117,811 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $495,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after buying an additional 1,575,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

Shares of FIS opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

