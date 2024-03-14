Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 673,670 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 673,670 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $465,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $147.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

