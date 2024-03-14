Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $614,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 50.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $624.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -176.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.49 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

