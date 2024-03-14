Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 134,016 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.73% of L3Harris Technologies worth $570,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

