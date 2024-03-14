Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 164,274 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 164,274 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.12% of Gartner worth $568,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $476.82 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $476.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,899 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

