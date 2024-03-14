Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 186,961 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,683,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186,961 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CDW were worth $541,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in CDW by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after buying an additional 203,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $248.63 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $250.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

