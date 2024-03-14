Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 845,611 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,192,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,611 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $447,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

