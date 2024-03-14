Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company which invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

