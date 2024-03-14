Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.
Wereldhave Company Profile
