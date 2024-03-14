Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 31,604 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 123,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 192,974 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

