Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.05. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

