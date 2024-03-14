Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of The Shyft Group worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

The Shyft Group stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

