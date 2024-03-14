Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $93.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

