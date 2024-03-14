Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average of $221.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

