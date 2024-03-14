Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $256.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average of $229.80. The company has a market cap of $361.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $191.53 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

