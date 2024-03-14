Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $201.18 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

