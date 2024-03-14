Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 10,946 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,869 shares of company stock worth $4,636,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

