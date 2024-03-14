Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 7,113 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FMC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

