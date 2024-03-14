Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $357.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

