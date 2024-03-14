Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TT opened at $285.93 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $289.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

