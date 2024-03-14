Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

