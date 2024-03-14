Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

