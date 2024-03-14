Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

