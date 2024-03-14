Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

SFM stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $884,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $626,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $884,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $626,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $3,555,923. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

