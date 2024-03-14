Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,722.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,498.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,202.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,569.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,738.13.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

