Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688,779 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

