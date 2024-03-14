Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $186.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

