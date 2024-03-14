Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $244.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

