Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $247.29 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.79. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

