Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

